Guardia Civil sentenced for claiming he was hit by a detainee

A GUARDIA CIVIL officer from Coin, Malaga has been sentenced to three years in prison for intentionally injuring himself with a car window and claiming that a driver had hit him.

The events took place in August 2015, when in the early hours of the morning, a pair of Guardia Civil officers went to the local fairground, where there were two Local Police officers and, in his car, with the engine turned off, a man who was drunk.

According to a report in local Spanish daily Diario Sur, the officers approached the man and asked him for ID. He refused and began to insult them, also refusing to take a breathalyser test.

One of the Guardia Civil officers handcuffed the man, and then, intentionally hit his own face against the detainee’s car.

According to the sentence for Malaga Provincial Court, he also pulled on his uniform shirt until it broke and told the detainee “you did this to me”.

The other three officers saw what he had done, but even so, they took him to the station and charged him with resisting an officer of the law and disobedience, after the officer stated that the detainee had hit him when the Local Police were trying to breathalyse him.

The Local Police also wrote a false report for endangering road safety which included the alleged attack.

However, the other Guardia Civil revealed when he was called to testify before a judge that his partner had made it all up. This supported the detainee’s version of the events and has been key to sentencing the Guardia Civil and the two Local Police officers.

He explained he had not told his superiors in case they tried to cover it up.

The officers have been sentenced for document falsification and making a false report.

The Guardia Civil has been given a three-year prison sentence.

They have each been sentenced to pay a €5,400 fine and are banned from being officers of the law for two years. However, the two Local Police officers got two-year prison sentences.

