Football club President accused of bar attack

THE owner of a bar in Almendralejo, Badajoz, has reported the President of Extremadura Football Club, Manuel Franganillo, to the National Police for allegedly attacking and insulting him for telling him to wear his mask.

According to national Spanish daily, 20minutos, the manager of the Sala St Patrick, told Franganillo that he would have to leave if he didn’t put on his mask.

According to his version of the events, the President of Extremadura Football Club attempted to throw a table at him and later threw a jug at his face, hitting him.

The manager was taken to a local health centre and then to hospital.

Franganillo has denied the accusations and said that he too has presented a complaint to the National Police and his lawyers are preparing a criminal lawsuit.

