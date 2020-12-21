Fire Engine Crashes Into New York Building

SEVERAL people injured as a fire engine crashes into a building in New York

At least six people were injured when a fire engine ploughed into a Brooklyn store late on Sunday night, December 20. The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) reported that the emergency vehicle first collided with a Mercedes car before veering up over the sidewalk and hitting the storefront.

The fire engine was responding to a fire at 8750 Bay Parkway at around 11:30pm when the accident occurred. After ramming the Mercedes, the truck drove through the storefront of Coquette Kids clothes shop on Avenue U and East 4th Street in Gravesend, according to police. According to the FDNY, the driver of the Mercedes and five fire fighters were injured in the accident and taken to local hospitals.

