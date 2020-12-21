British Travellers Held at German Airports ‘against their will’.

Passengers travelling from the UK to Germany on Sunday, Dec. 20. faced confusion, long-waits and even a tense night spent in the airport as authorities on the ground struggled to sort out the newly imposed travel ban. Germany has joined the long list of other countries in announcing a ban on flights from the UK after a new coronavirus strain was discovered in England.

The travel ban immediately went into effect at midnight, just a few hours after it was announced. The sudden decision left airport officials and border control police at a loss about what to do with the last arrivals because they included a mix of British and German citizens as well as German residents.

German authorities and health officials rushed to administer coronavirus tests to the newly-arrived passengers, although dozens were held until Monday morning until the test results returned. At least one passenger tested positive for the virus, but it was not immediately clear whether it was the new mutant strain.

Some 63 people arriving in Hanover from London on Sunday night were prevented from leaving the airport, sparking tensions among the detained passengers. On Monday morning, local officials said that one of the passengers had so far tested positive for COVID-19. Health authorities are carrying out further tests to determine whether the person is infected with the new strain, the Hanover city government said.

