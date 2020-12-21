BBC Gives Marcus Rashford A Special Award For His Work Tackling Child Hunger, at the Sport’s Personality Of The Year 2020



Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United and England footballer, and soon to be MBE, received a Panel Special Award at the BBC’s Sports Personality Of The Year 2020 event, held in Salford, Manchester, last night (Sunday), recognising his work in tackling child poverty and hunger, after he lobbied the government, forcing them into a U-turn over its free school meals policy.

Receiving his award, the 23-year-old Rashford said, “Everyone in the country has a duty to give young people the best chance at life. Growing up as a kid I felt if it was a 100-metre race I started 50 metres behind everybody else. It was more difficult for me to do the basic things like getting to training, eat the right things, it was a nightmare of a situation to be in, but in the end, I got to where I needed to get to”.

He continued, “Once I got there I just had this thing that eats at me saying, to make sure you make a difference for the next generation”, and thanking his mother’s input, “Everything I get from what I’ve done, it will always sit in her house, and it will sit where she can see it every day because she’s the person who, in difficult circumstances, brought me up to become a person that has morals. My friends will tell you I haven’t changed since we were kids”.

