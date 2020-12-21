A Lidl Brussels Sprouts Pizza For Christmas Anybody ? As Lidl launch their new festive pizza



Brussels sprouts are a traditional part of everybody’s Christmas dinner, but, can you imagine a Brussels Sprouts Pizza for Christmas?

-- Advertisement --



Supermarket chain, Lidl, has done just that, launching their new festive pizza in the lead-up to Christmas, for £3.29 you can tuck in to their brand new Brussels Sprouts, Brie, Stuffing, and Cranberry Sauce pizza.

The Liverpool Echo has reported a photo of the pizza being posted in a group on Facebook called Snack News & Reviews, and it has caused divide among users, with one posting, “Love sprouts but that’s a step too far”, and another said, “Sounds disgusting”, with one user jokingly writing, “If 2020 was a pizza!”.

But, not everybody was against the pizza, “Yes yes and yes. Take my money now”, posted one person, and another commented, “I would 1000% eat this”, while one clearly happy user wrote, “I have bought all of these. They’re ace”, with many more simply non-committal, saying they would, “Give it a go”.

_________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A Lidl Brussels Sprouts Pizza For Christmas Anybody ? ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.