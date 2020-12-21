30 families in need to benefit from 3 tonnes of food donations

30 families in need to benefit from 3 tonnes of food donations
CREDIT: Virgen del Carmen Brotherhood of Torre del Mar

Thirty families in need to benefit from three tonnes of food donated to the Virgen del Carmen Brotherhood of Torre del Mar ‘Carmen Solidario’ campaign.

THE solidarity campaign ran from December 14 to 18, in aid of the town’s most vulnerable families, and received huge public support with 2,700 kilos of items donated.

“We want to convey the greatest gratitude to all the people and businesses that have participated and contributed their ‘grain of sand’,” said the Brotherhood, adding: “Thank you so much to everyone who has helped in any way and may our Mother of Carmen continue to dwell in your hearts.”

