TWO women injured as van ploughs into pedestrians in Wiltshire town

Two people, one of them an elderly woman, were injured when a van ran into pedestrians near The Shires Shopping Centre in Trowbridge, Wiltshire shortly after 12:30pm on Sunday, December 20. The Bythesea Road was closed for about an hour while emergency services attended to the women. Conservative Cllr Antonio Piazza for Drynham announced on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement from Wiltshire Police said: ‘We were called by the ambulance service to a road traffic collision involving a van and two female pedestrians at just after 12.30pm today.

‘Both women were treated by paramedics at the scene and conveyed to the Royal United Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

‘The road is now open again.’

