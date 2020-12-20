ROXETTE drummer Pelle Alsing dies aged 60-years-old, only a year after Marie Fredriksson’s death.

Although Roxette were known as a Swedish pop duo, fronted by Marie Fredriksson (vocals and keyboards) and Per Gessle (vocals and guitar), Pelle Alsing was with the pair from the beginning providing the backdrop for nineteen UK Top 40 hits and several US Hot 100 singles.

Roxette was best known for “The Look”, “Listen to Your Heart”, “It Must Have Been Love”, featured on the soundtrack of Pretty Woman, and “Joyride”.

In a tweet from the official Roxette account, a statement read: “It is with sadness I inform u that our beloved Pelle Alsing has passed away. P was not only an amazing+inventive drummer helping us to create the Rox sound since Day 1, he was also the bestfriend u can imagine, a kind+generous man with the biggest heart beating for every1.

“He was always the funniest to be around, the one with the biggest smile on his face, the one who supported you the most when you were in doubt. He will be truly missed so much more than words can say. All my love goes out to his wife, family and friends.”

