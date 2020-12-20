PORTUGAL Refuses To Ban Flights From The UK – For Now, as they monitor the situation with the new strain of coronavirus

The Portuguese government has today, Sunday, December 20, announced it has ‘no intention of following the example of other European countries’, who have suspended all flight connections with the UK due to the discovery of a ‘much more contagious’ variant of the new coronavirus.

Público, published the government’s statement today after many countries have already announced in the past 24 hours their intention to ban all flights from the UK, including, Belgium, Holland, Ireland, and Italy, saying that Portugal remains open for holiday flights, “at least for now”, as although millions of British citizens are forbidden by law to travel out of their boroughs of residence in the UK, flights are still operating in and out of the country.

Reportedly, Portugal’s minister for foreign affairs has said they are closely monitoring developments in the UK, but that he feels it would make more sense to take a “universal measure”, while INSA, Portugal’s national health institute, has reported not yet recording one single case in Portugal of the new strain of the coronavirus that has caused the problems in the UK, but stressed, that doesn’t mean it is not already circulating.

Experts were quick to point out that by allowing flights to enter the country, that could facilitate the entry of the new virus strain, from people who might not even know they are carrying it, but the temptation for Brits is to attempt to spend Christmas in Portugal as for now, the government rules allow free movement from December 23, through to 11pm on December 26.

