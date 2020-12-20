Murder Investigation Launched In Huddersfield

MURDER investigation launched after man is shot in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot on Ripon Avenue in Fartown, Huddersfield shortly after 9pm on Saturday, December 19. The 26-year-old man was still alive when emergency services arrived on the scene and he was rushed to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

A 23-year-old witness to the crime told Yorkshire Live:

‘I was watching TV when it happened and so I paused it so I could hear better.

‘I could hear a man shouting for help – “help me, help me”.

‘My uncle went out to help and there was this guy in a white car who had been shot.

‘He stayed with him until some more people came to help. He’s a bit shaken up by what happened.’

According to a statement by West Yorkshire police, a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

