SOME things never change.

This was made clearer than ever in a recently-launched book by Joan Castaño, the archivist at Elche’s Santa Maria basilica.

-- Advertisement --



Castaño’s book, “Ancient and modern news from the town of Elche 1845”, is a compilation of different episodes from Elche’s history and the recent launch was attended by the city’s Culture councillor Marga Anton.

She stressed Castaño’s “constancy and thoroughness” in his 30 years of professional life, and went on to maintain that it was obvious that no-one could ever participate fully in a community without knowing its history.

It was equally important to be aware of their forebears’ actions or the reasons for them, Anton said.

Castaño’s book could hardly be called a history book in the strictest sense but instead it is a collection of past events and situations covering a long period of time.

Some go back to Elche’s Roman period while others, interesting, focus on the area’s constant need for more water.

One reference refers to a request in 1668 for a water transfer from the River Jucar, foreshadowing the Campo de Elche’s continued insistence on local agriculture’s need for the water supplied by the Tajo-Seguro pipeline.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More of the same in Elche.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.