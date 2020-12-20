Leicester up to second as Spurs suffer second defeat in a row

LEICESTER CITY has moved up to second in the Premier League table as Spurs suffer a second league defeat in a row.

The 2-0 victory, thanks to a late first-half penalty from Jamie Vardy and an own goal by Alderweireld in the second half, means the Foxes now find themselves 4 points behind leaders Liverpool and in the top two places of the top-flight at Christmas in consecutive seasons for the first time in their history.

Tottenham, who lost their last league outing to Premier League champions Liverpool, have slipped down to fourth and could have lost 3-0 after James Maddison also had the ball in the back of the net following the restart, but it was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Vardy speaking to Sky Sports said: “We came here with a game plan and we’ve absolutely nailed it. It allowed us to do what we wanted to do, and it set us on our way to get the three points we deserved.

“We wanted to get about them and not give them too much time. We knew that as soon as they got the halfway line we had to press the ball, and then we kept it, found the spaces and created chances.”

