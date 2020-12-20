FDA Declares Genetically Modified Pigs Safe To Eat

FDA declares that genetically modified pigs are safe to eat

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that genetically modified pork is safe for human consumption and medicinal use, only the second genetically modified animal ever to be approved for food use. The pigs have been specifically designed without alpha-gel, which can cause allergic reactions in humans, and so will be invaluable in the medical world.

While the FDA has declared the meat “safe for the general population to eat,” other groups are more concerned about the ethical implications of artificially engineering living animals for financial gain.

Walter Sánchez-Suárez, a veterinary scientist, and animal behaviour and welfare expert, told the Guardian: “Unfortunately, this is another example of how sentient non-humans are systematically exploited in the US”.

He added that genetic modification is a “complex tool with great potential [but] also one whose use raises serious ethical and practical questions”. The danger, he said, is that it would be “merely employed to support the financial interests of animal production corporations”.

