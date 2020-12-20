RAPPER Eminem has used a track on his new surprise studio album to apologise to Rihanna for “siding” with Chris Brown, who assaulted her in 2009.

-- Advertisement --



Last year, a song written by the 48-year-old was leaked, in which he sided with Chris Brown after he assaulted his now ex-girlfriend.

“Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a bitch down too,” Eminem rapped.

This shocked fans, as he and the 32-year-old singer from Barbados had collaborated several times over the years, including on 2010’s US number one single ‘Love the Way You Lie’.

The apology can be found in the track Zeus, part of the new album issued to accompany his 11th studio album, released in January, ‘Music to be Murdered By’, which is called ‘Music to be Murdered By – Side B’.

In the track he raps: “And wholeheartedly apologies Rihanna for that song that leaked/I’m sorry, Rih, it wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me”

At the time the trackwas leaked last year, Eminem’s spokesperson said: “This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it.”

Brown pleaded guilty to the assault in 2009, and received five years probation and a community service order.

His new album also refers to his former girlfriend Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg and Billie Eilish.

Fans of the latter were surprised by the lyrics of ‘Alfred’s Song’ in which Eminem raps “But really I’m just fulfilling my wish of killing rhymes / Which is really childish and silly, but I’m really like this / I’m giving nightmares to Billie Eilish.”

Coincidentally, the release of his new album coincides with her 19th birthday, but the lyrics have more to do with the fact that last year she claimed that Eminem had always scared her.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eminem apologises to Rihanna in new track for siding with Chris Brown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.