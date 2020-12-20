Catalonia Town Slammed For Organising Concert

TOWN in Spain’s Catalonia has been slammed for organising a musical concert for 400 people

A Christmas musical show for 400 children had come up against strong opposition in Moncada in Catalonia and political parties say it is irresponsible to organise such an event when Spain could be on the cusp of a third wave of coronavirus.

“As much as the City Council says that all prevention measures will be guaranteed, we seem to be running an unnecessary risk just when experts have warned that we are facing a third wave of infections,” said Cs spokesman Jesús Gimeno. “While the Generalitat announces new measures to try to stop the spread of the virus, it is not understood that in Moncada the opposite is done,” he added.

Alvaro Gonzalvo from Compromis added: “It is irresponsible for the City Council to decide to carry out such massive acts aimed at so many people, which can worsen the data on infections and deaths that are already bad.”

