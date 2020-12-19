TWELVE Year Old Boy Organised A ‘Rave’ In School Toilets but was stopped by teachers after only 30 minutes



Cael Bell, an aspiring young DJ, a pupil at St Antony’s Catholic College in Urmston, Trafford, Greater Manchester, sent out invites to ‘guests’ via Snapchat, to his underground ‘rave’ that he was staging on December 11, in the toilets at the school, offering everybody who attended, a bottle of Lucozade, and a Cadbury’s Twirl, then he smuggled his equipment in for the big event.

He had only been playing music for 30 minutes when teachers came and stopped him, confiscating his DJ equipment, calling his mother Louise Bell, to explain what they had caught him doing.

Louise, aged 40, said, “I had to laugh. When I got the call, it made perfect sense. Cael had been up, dressed and ready to leave for school early that morning which was unheard of in our house. He had the biggest smile on his face so I asked him what he was so happy about and he told me they were having a rave in school. I thought nothing of it, I didn’t think for one minute there was any truth to it. But when I heard what Cael had done, I couldn’t help but see the funny side. Cael’s dad thought it was hysterical, he said ‘go on son’. In our eyes, he hadn’t done anything wrong. ”

She said the teacher told her they could not tolerate such behavior, but she was convinced the teacher was trying hard not to laugh about it at the same time.

