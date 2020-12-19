Lucky lottery winner scoops staggering €9 million

A lucky lottery winner in Churriana has scooped a staggering €9 million a week before Christmas.

THE ONCE prize coupon saw the highest payout of 135 sold in the town on Friday, December 18, confirmed the lottery company.

Torremolinos ONCE seller Federico Medina sold the winning coupon, and said “it is a joy to distribute dreams” adding he would have liked to have given “at least 40 winning coupons”.

Medina explained that situation in Malaga city is “delicate” because there is “there is no tourism and many people have lost their jobs or are on ERTE”.

It would have been nice to “be able to have distributed the money more”, he added.

