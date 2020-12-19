Lucky lottery winner scoops staggering €9 million

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A lucky lottery winner in Churriana has scooped a staggering €9 million a week before Christmas.

THE ONCE prize coupon saw the highest payout of 135 sold in the town on Friday, December 18, confirmed the lottery company.

-- Advertisement --

Torremolinos ONCE seller Federico Medina sold the winning coupon, and said “it is a joy to distribute dreams” adding he would have liked to have given “at least 40 winning coupons”.

Medina explained that situation in Malaga city is “delicate” because there is “there is no tourism and many people have lost their jobs or are on ERTE”.


It would have been nice to “be able to have distributed the money more”, he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lucky lottery winner scoops staggering €9 million”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleCompensation Of €180,000 For Death Of Child In Torrevieja Hospital
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here