JIHADIST prisoner quarantined for Covid dies in Madrid’s Soto del Real prison

Salman M, 72, an inmate at Madrid’s Soto del Real prison, died alone on Friday, December 18 while isolated as a precaution after he came into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. Salman M was incarcerated in November 2019 accused of being a jihadist sympathiser and sending money to Syria to support the Daesh terrorist group known as “foreign fighters.”

-- Advertisement --



The terrorist, born in Iraq but with Spanish nationality, is believed to have died from cardiac arrest, though a post-mortem has yet to be completed. He was self-isolating for ten days at the time of his death and was considered a high priority prisoner, “not so much because of his prison career, but because of the scope of his crimes,” according to ABC.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jihadist Prisoner Quarantined For Covid Dies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.