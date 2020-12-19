Eight-year-old in ‘serious condition’ after choking on helium balloon

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Eight-year-old in 'serious condition' after choking on helium balloon
CREDIT: 112 Twitter

AN eight-year-old girl is in a ‘critical condition’ after choking on a helium balloon.

EMERGENCIAS 112 Comunidad de Madrid, the child was suffocating after inhaling the balloon, before relatives and police managed to revive her on Friday night, December 18.

-- Advertisement --

The drama unfolded around 7.12pm at the family home in Alcobendas, and family members immediately called 112.

When a Summa medical team arrived they managed to stabilise the little girl before she was taken to the Hospital de La Paz in Madrid in “a serious condition’.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eight-year-old in ‘serious condition’ after choking on helium balloon”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMoreno Asks For ‘Best Behaviour’ This Christmas
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here