Eight-year-old in ‘serious condition’ after choking on helium balloon

AN eight-year-old girl is in a ‘critical condition’ after choking on a helium balloon.
EMERGENCIAS 112 Comunidad de Madrid, the child was suffocating after inhaling the balloon, before relatives and police managed to revive her on Friday night, December 18.
The drama unfolded around 7.12pm at the family home in Alcobendas, and family members immediately called 112.
When a Summa medical team arrived they managed to stabilise the little girl before she was taken to the Hospital de La Paz in Madrid in “a serious condition’.
⛑ La cadena de supervivencia FUNCIONA.
Una niña de 8 años se asfixia con un globo de helio en #Alcobendas
Su familia y la policía local la reaniman con las indicaciones del #SUMMA112 desde la sala de #Madrid112
El #SUMMA112 la estabiliza y la traslada a La Paz.#Grandes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/loUCNaArUb
— 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) December 18, 2020
