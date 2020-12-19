Eight nuns die in a week in retirement home

EIGHT nuns at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove retirement home in Wisconsin died of Covid-19 within a week.

The facility was first established as an orphanage but later became a home for elderly and ill sisters, according to the School Sisters of Notre Dame website.

It is currently home to 88 nuns, according to a report from CNN.

Four of the eight nuns died on the same day. All suffered from complications due to the coronavirus. Some of them were in their mid-nineties.

“All CDC guidelines are being followed regarding the care of sisters affected by COVID-19 and to avoid spread of the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing,” the School Sisters of Notre Dame said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the sisters, their caregivers and families.”

Convents share some of the same problems as nursing homes, which are the hardest-hit sector in the US in terms of COVID-19 deaths. In many cases, their populations are elderly and live in close quarters with one another.

