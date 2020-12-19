AN AMAZON driver has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another deliveryman in a fight over a parking space in New York City.

-- Advertisement --



New York Police Department confirmed that a 26-year-old Amazon driver was in custody facing charges of felony assault and criminal weapon possession following the Brooklyn brawl.

The victim, a 47-year-old, is in stable condition in hospital after receiving stab wounds to the upper back. The incident occurred in Brooklyn’s East Williamsburg neighbourhood shortly after 6 PM on Friday, as Amazon workers find themselves in the year’s busiest online retail period leading up to Christmas.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred as the suspect returned to his vehicle after making a delivery, only to find another Amazon driver attempting to park in his space. After a loud argument, a small crowd gathered and both men left their vehicles to confront each other.

While the suspect is accused of stabbing his colleague during the scuffle, police are investigating additional accusations that another member of the crowd may have assaulted the victim with a baseball bat in the commotion.

New York City has recorded a spike in violence and crime during the pandemic across its five boroughs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Amazon Driver Arrested For Stabbing Colleague Over Parking Space”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.