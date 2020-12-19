Actress Viola Davis To Play Michelle Obama In New Showtime Series called ‘First Ladies’



Actress Viola Davis, star of Netflix blockbuster series, ‘How to Get Away With Murder’, has revealed how she has been signed up by Showtime, to play the part of Michelle Obama, in their soon-to-be-screened anthology ‘First Ladies’.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Viola told how the former first lady has given her blessing, but that she has such trepidation of the challenges involved in playing the iconic role, “People love Michelle Obama, they feel like they know her, they own her, and they do not want anything negative to touch her”.

She continued, “Listen, everything you think, feel, see with Michelle Obama is all that she is. We know that. But I always say, ‘You can talk to my husband, you can talk to my daughter, you can talk to my mom about me’ if someone were going to play me in a biopic, ‘but you would still only know 40 or 50 percent of me.'”

Adding, “You’re not going to know some deep, dark secret that I don’t even share with the people who are closest to me. And it’s all that info that you gather as an actor to create another human being,” adding jokingly, “So, now I got Michelle Obama. What do I do with that?”

