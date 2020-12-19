20-year-old expat allegedly slit mum’s throat with a kitchen knife

A 20-year-old expat allegedly slit his mother’s throat with a kitchen knife after a “heated argument”.

THE fatal attack happened at the family home in the coastal town of Vinaros on Friday evening, December 18.

For reasons still unknown, a row broke out between the victim and her son, during which the young man is believed to have fatally wounded his mother, sources told El Mundo.

The victim died shortly after the police arrived at the scene.

According to reports, the mother and son – who has no police record – are “foreigners” who have lived in Vinaros for many years.

