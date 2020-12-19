20-year-old expat allegedly slit mum’s throat with a kitchen knife

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
20-year-old expat allegedly slit mum's throat with a kitchen knife
CREDIT: Guardia Civil

A 20-year-old expat allegedly slit his mother’s throat with a kitchen knife after a “heated argument”.

THE fatal attack happened at the family home in the coastal town of Vinaros on Friday evening, December 18.

-- Advertisement --

For reasons still unknown, a row broke out between the victim and her son, during which the young man is believed to have fatally wounded his mother, sources told El Mundo.

The victim died shortly after the police arrived at the scene.


According to reports, the mother and son – who has no police record – are “foreigners” who have lived in Vinaros for many years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “20-year-old expat slits mum’s throat with a kitchen knife”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleHuge Queues for PCR test
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here