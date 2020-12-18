RECENTLY, the Andalucian Rescue Centre for Horses and Donkeys (ARCH) was involved in what President Jill Newman-Rogers described as “one of the worst cases we have witnessed”.

SEPRONA (the animal welfare arm of the Guardia Civil) in Huelva asked if ARCH was able to assist them in dealing with a horse that had been buried alive. It had been found, struggling to escape, under a mountain of rubble, dirt and old bathroom fitments.

The Rescue Centre based in Alhaurin el Grande was four hours away and in provincial lock down, so it was impossible for ARCH volunteers to get there. But the charity is committed to trying to help abandoned and abused horses no matter how difficult the circumstances.

ARCH called in two local vets to assess the horse and the dedicated ARCH vet liaised with them over the telephone. Transport and stabling was organised and put on standby. The charity were also prepared to fund a rescue attempt to lift the horse out.

Sadly, after several hours, those present decided that the kindest thing was to put the horse to sleep as they considered it too difficult to attempt and the horse was obviously in pain and suffering.

SEPRONA are now tracing the registered owner via the microchip. ARCH and their lawyer, will hopefully be able to present the case to court and prosecute the perpetrators of such an appalling and callous act.

