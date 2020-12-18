A RUSSIAN kindergarten teacher, 24, who is attracted to inanimate objects, married a briefcase she calls Gideon in a ceremony attended by family and friends.

Rain Gordon, from Moscow, met her husband five years ago when she bought ‘him’ in a hardware store for a photoshoot.

She always felt that her love for the metal briefcase was misunderstood, but they married in June at a wedding officiated by a friend.

From a very young age, the woman felt fascination for inanimate objects and believed that everything around her had a soul. When she was a teenager, she fell in love with a shopping centre opened in her hometown, although she kept it a secret because no-one would understand her.

However, she made her love for Gideon public, and although she says people don’t understand her and have told her to seek help, she no longer lets them offend her.

She told Caters Press that “Seeing Gideon makes my heart beat stronger. I am madly in love with his silver, his reflections and his metal”.

She also explained that although she initially admired his looks, she later fell in love, and that they spend a lot of time together in the evenings having philosophical conversations for hours on end.

