Police free a 12-year-old girl forced into prostitution by her family in Spain’s Madrid

National Police have arrested thirteen people, instigators and clients, for forcing a 12-year-old girl into prostitution at an address at Calle San Dalmacio in Villaverde, Madrid. The child’s aunt, who was in custody of the girl, was detained as the ring-leader, along with her partner.

-- Advertisement --



The 13 detainees, all of Spanish nationality, are accused of crimes of corruption of minors, sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, sexual provocation and crimes against public health. Those arrested had tried to recruit more girls from the neighbourhood to engage in prostitution in exchange for money. It is alleged that the girl’s aunt purposefully got her addicted to cocaine so that she would comply with the abuse.

It has been reported by El Mundo that some of the sexual abuse was carried out in the presence of a relative who recorded the exploitation. The 12-year-old girl has been admitted to a Centre in the Community of Madrid where she is receiving treatment.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police in Spain Free Girl Forced Into Prostitution By Family”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.