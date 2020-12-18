Network brought hundreds of illegal immigrants to Spain

NATIONAL POLICE have dismantled a network which brought hundreds of illegal immigrants from Morocco to Spain in small boats, most of them arriving in the Canary Islands.

Nineteen people have been arrested in Lanzarote, Murcia, Cadiz, Almeria, Granada, Huesca, Madrid and Malaga.

They are suspected to have brought several hundred illegal immigrants into Spain, with gaining of more than €75,000.

The investigation began when a witness reported the criminal organization, which brought the immigrants mainly to Lanzarote and Gran Canaria.

The National Police and Europol discovered that there were two parts to the network, one in Morocco, which organised the trips and found the passengers, who could book a place on the boats for between €500 and €1,500; and another, in Lanzarote, which organised the logistic side of the operation. If the immigrants failed to pay, the organisation held them against their will until they did.

Seventeen of the detainees are Moroccan and two Spanish, who are charged with belonging to a criminal organization, crimes against the rights of foreign citizens, money laundering and document falsification. Three properties were search in Lanzarote, and National Police have seized three vehicles, eight mobile phones and computer equipment.

