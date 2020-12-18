Lottery fail in Lucar

THE Guardia Civil arrested two people accused of robbing 26 Christmas Lottery tickets from a Lucar bar.

They also took bottles of alcoholic drinks and cash, taking advantage of the 10pm-7pm curfew, Guardia Civil sources explained.

Investigators scouring the bar soon found sufficient clues to identify the alleged thieves who were arrested some days later.

The cash and all of the lottery tickets have been returned to their owner and the two suspects taken before the Purchena court.

