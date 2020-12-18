Boris Johnson Apologises For His Hair, Insisting ‘I Do Brush It!’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologises for the state of his hair, insisting ‘I do brush it!’

Anyone who has had a bad hair day surely can’t help but sympathise with poor Boris Johnson, who has suffered years of public ridicule over his unruly tresses. Speaking in Greater Manchester on Friday, December 18, a decidedly-windswept Johnson insisted that he ‘does his best’ to control his messy blonde locks.

Answering a reporter whose mother allegedly told him to question the Prime Minister about his hair, Mr Johnson bemusedly responded: “I can tell you that I do brush my hair – I’ve got one in my office – please give your mother my very best wishes for Christmas and apologise for my hair. I do my best with it”. The journalist told the good-natured PM that his mum felt he should be better presented in order to represent the country’, according to the Daily Mail.

Ricky Walters, founder of London’s Salon64, summed up the PM’s ‘do by saying: “2020 has been a tough year for us all and Boris Johnson’s haircut truly sums it all up. Whether cut using a pudding bowl, blunt kitchen scissors or a knife and fork, is certainly a cause for concern”.

________________________________________________________________________

