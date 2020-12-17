Woman who stole €760,000 from employer and blew it on designer clothes is jailed

A woman who stole €760,000 from an education authority and blew it on designer clothes and handbags has been jailed for two years.

Tara Sweeney, 47, was accounts administrator for the Donegal Education Centre from 2009 to 2015, and had access to numerous bank accounts.

Donegal Circuit Court heard that she resigned after a new director at the company became suspicious of large missing sums of money and an investigation was launched.

A search of her home in Donegal Town found black bags containing documentation from the educational centre

Investigations showed electronic transfers totalling €760,000 into Sweeney’s account.

Further inquiries revealed much of the money was spent on designer clothing, handbags and jewellery, some of which was still in its packaging.

Sweeney eventually pleaded to 20 charges having originally faced 44 charges of theft, reports Donegal Daily.

The court heard Sweeney’s life has been “destroyed” as a result of her actions, and that she is afraid to leave the house after receiving hate mail.

