US breaks global record for single-day Covid deaths

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
The US has broken the global single-day Covid death toll with more than 3,600 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

AND despite vaccinations being rolled out around the country, almost 250,000 new infections were registered in 24 hours on Wednesday, December 16.

In California there were 53,000 new positives recorded, surpassing its previous record.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus-related deaths are now the number one cause of early death in the US, topping heart disease.


Hospitals are reportedly at crisis levels as demand for available beds soars.

