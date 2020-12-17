Sweden’s King Calls Country’s Relaxed Covid Approach a ‘Failure’

“I think we have failed. We have a large number who have died and that is terrible.” said the king, “The people of Sweden have suffered tremendously in difficult conditions. One thinks of all the family members who have happened to be unable to say goodbye to their deceased family members. I think it is a tough and traumatic experience not to be able to say a warm goodbye.”

Sweden never made facemasks obligatory, and bars and restaurants have remained open throughout the year. Some say that the country’s death toll, which surpasses that of all other Nordic nations combined, is to blame on its lax measures.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven agreed with the King, saying “the fact that so many have died cannot be considered anything other than a failure.”

