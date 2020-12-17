Stumble into the Stumble Inn to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style

STUMBLE into the Stumble Inn in Playa Flamenca to celebrate a socially distanced New Year’s Eve in style.

The event promises to be a classy celebration as guests look to leave the chaos of 2020 behind and bring in the new year with some fun and laughter.

The awesome Fresh Radio presenter Stacey Lee will be entertaining the crowd from 5 pm to late on December 31 at the venue in CC Citrus, Playa Flamenca.

Booking is essential so please head to the bar before the event to secure your place and have a wonderful time before you stumble out of the Stumble Inn.

