SEVEN radar traffic monitors have been installed on Benidom’s principal streets.

They are ready for the 30 kilometre per hour speed limit that comes into force throughout Spain on January 1.

-- Advertisement --



Exceeding the limit will not mean a fine as the radar monitors are “informative,” explained Mobility councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

A green smiley will mean that a driver is keeping the rules but a red, angry face indicates excessive speed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seven radar monitors for Benidorm.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.