Servigroup hotels to open next year

HOTEL DIPLOMATIC hosted Servigroup’s annual reunion for the chain’s management team.

The meeting was presided by Jose Maria Caballe, Servigroup’s CEO and founder, who conveyed an end-of-year message of encouragement to the 18 managers and gratitude for all their efforts in a year dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caballe revealed that the chain expects to have all its hotels open for the next high season in Benidorm, Villajoyosa, Orihuela Costa, Castellon, La Manga and Mojacar.

Meanwhile, Servigroup’s flagship, the Diplomatic is open over Christmas.

