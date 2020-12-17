PREMIER LEAGUE Closes £367m Deal With beIN Sports to show matches in 2022

It was confirmed today, Thursday, December 17, that the Premier League chiefs have signed a three-year deal, worth £367million, with Qatar-based beIN Sports TV channel, starting in 2022, running until 2025, meaning that beIN remain – as they have done since 2013 – as the exclusive official Middle East and North Africa broadcast partner of the Premier League.

-- Advertisement --



The proposal was put to all 20 Premiership clubs to vote on, ending in a 19-1 result, Newcastle United being the only club to vote against the deal.

Richard Masters, the Premier League Chief Executive said, “We are pleased to agree a significant deal with beIN SPORTS, who are a longstanding and valued partner. Our clubs have millions of passionate fans across the Middle East and North Africa, and beIN has played an important part in promoting the Premier League and helping engage those fans with our clubs and players”.

He continued, “Dedicated coverage of every match in the Premier League, as well as comprehensive support programming and digital content, has helped to further grow interest in our clubs and we look forward to continuing our fantastic partnership with beIN”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “beIN Sports Wins Premier League Deal Worth £367m”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.