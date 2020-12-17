The CSIC kit which has been hailed as a very reliable immunity tool is now available.

The Elisa test is an antibody serological test which is Spanish in its nationality.

The test was developed by researchers from the CSIC.(superior council of scientific studies) along with the Madrid hospitals of la Princessa and La Paz the test has a reliability of very close to 100 per cent.

-- Advertisement --



Crucially this now approved and available test allows 3 antibodies to be identified, meaning that the one test can tell us who has been in contact with the virus and if they have ‘immunized’ against it.

The ELISA kit is an extremely useful tool in the ongoing battle to reduce those COVID-19 case numbers and identify people who have developed their own immunity to the virus.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “new test available”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.