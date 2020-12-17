Kids Hair Salon Says Special Needs Kids Must Pay £5 Extra

Jess Walker, from North Somerset, whose son has autism, told the BBC, she had called to book an appointment last week and, “The woman explained they charge £14, but there could be an additional charge of £5 if it took longer because of my son’s condition. It makes me so angry and upset that my son is growing up in a world where his special needs are still seen as a hindrance and something to be exploited”.

Disability Rights UK’s, Fazilet Hadi, head of policy and research said, “The Equality Act is explicit, reasonable adjustments must be made by businesses for disabled people. This would also apply to extra time being needed as an adaptation for a disabled person”.

Lizzy Tucker, director of Krazy Kids hairdressers, said she’s ‘horrified’ by the reaction, explaining the extra charge was as a misunderstanding. We have been horrified by the reaction this weekend. It has never been our intention or policy to charge those that require special assistance. A misunderstanding as a result of a poorly-worded flyer has snowballed into a social media storm that has lead to discussions, and my decision to remove my business from Puxton Park”.

