JET2 tells Brits Tenerife is open for business, despite rumours that the island will be closed to tourists

Jet2 have released a statement confirming that holidays to Tenerife will still go ahead, despite rumours that the borders will be closed following an announcement by the president of the Canary Islands government, Angel Victor Torres on December 16. Following a worrying increase in numbers of coronavirus infections, Mr Torres has increased certain restrictions, including extending the curfew from 11pm to 10pm, beginning on Friday, December 18.

-- Advertisement --



Jet2 said in a statement: “We are aware of news reports regarding Tenerife closing its borders to holidaymakers. We can assure customers that we have received confirmation from the Canaries Government that this is not the case.

“Holidaymakers can still travel to Tenerife to enjoy Christmas and their well-deserved holidays in the sunshine.

“Given this welcome update from the Canaries Government, alongside the current FCDO travel advice, we are operating our flights and holidays programmes to Tenerife as normal.

“We put every effort into making sure that our customers enjoy their much-needed holidays. In line with that, we can assure customers that hotels, restaurants, bars and shopping centres remain open in Tenerife, and our award-winning teams are in place as normal to look after customers.”

Tenerife Tourism has also confirmed that holiday-makers are still welcome provided they can show a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jet2 Tells Brits Tenerife Is Open For Business”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.