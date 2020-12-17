Homeless Woman Robbed And Murdered In Spain’s Seville

HOMELESS woman robbed of her pension and murdered in Spain’s Seville

A 61-year-old homeless woman who had reduced mobility and partial blindness was beaten to death and robbed for her pension money, the Seville Homicide Group revealed. Officials reported that they attended a scene at a house on Calle Pino in the Torreblanca neighbourhood of Madrid at the end of November when a man called them and said that the woman had died in his house. He claimed to have taken pity on her and given her a bed for the night.

Medical examination showed that the woman had not died peacefully in her sleep, but rather had suffered several blows to the head. The subsequent investigation revealed that the man, along with two other accomplices, a man and a woman, had tricked the woman into giving them €800 of pension money before bludgeoning her to death.

All three perpetrators have been in prison since December 13 and await sentencing.

