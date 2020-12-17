ELCHE celebrates Christmas with a virtual Gala for its elderly residents with live performances from the Congress centre on December 30.

The event will take place virtually from 6 pm to 8 pm and will be broadcast live on Teleelx, Elche TV and the official City of Elche Facebook.

The head of Elche’s Department of Senior Policy, Puri Vives, has listed some of the shows that will take place during this day, which includes two-time Spanish Magic Champion, Adrián Carratalá, who will impress viewers with his tricks.

There will also be live music by Elche singer-songwriter Moisés Urban, as well as dancing by the Beatriz Arin School and live painting by Antonia Soler, who is well-known in Elche for her 40-year career.

Puri Vives says residents will be able to enjoy an entertaining afternoon of laughter with the monologist Carlos Ortíz Caoz from the comfort of their homes, while some elderly residents will be interviewed prior to the event in order to share their experiences from the year.

Vives has also announced that there will be some Christmas cooking advice from Elche’s best chefs.

