EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace’s company owes £40k in taxes

EASTENDERS actress Jessie Wallace’s company, which was placed into liquidation in 2015, still owes £40k in taxes as the company was ‘fully wound up’ on Tuesday, December 15.
The star, best known for playing Kat Slater in the hit BBC soap, placed her firm, Thatcher Promotions Limited, into voluntary liquidation but the company still owed almost £70,000 in unpaid corporation tax and VAT, which liquidators have been trying to recoup ever since.
The 49-year-old actress, who was the only director of the firm, paid £60,000 (which mostly covered legal fees and liquidator charges), but still had a legal charge put on her home by a court order to ensure the money was paid in full, the Mirror reported.
The liquidator’s report said the company only had enough money to pay out £27,000 out of the £70,000 owed in tax so the celebrity, who joined EastEnders in 2000, agreed to pay back the loan at £1,000 a month.
However, Wallace has had failed to make regular payments, leading to the report that read: “Instalments were agreed to repay the loan but unfortunately they were not regular and continued chasing was required.
“Therefore, to secure the debt, I instructed solicitors to place a charge upon her property.”
The liquidator’s report says HMRC could look into Thatcher Promotions Limited’s expenses further, stating: “An unsecured creditor may with the permission of the court request further details of the officeholders’ remuneration and expenses [and] may apply to the court to challenge the officeholder’s fees and proposed expenses.”
