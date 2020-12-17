BUTLINS To Close Two Of It’s Holiday Camps Due To Covid-19 complications as four staff test positive



Holiday camp chain Butlin’s announced on Twitter, on Wednesday, December 16, that they will be closing two of their resorts, after four staff at their Skegness resort already tested positive in October for coronavirus, “Due to the number of areas moving into tier 3 and to continue to keep our guests and team safe by following the latest government guidance of limiting contact and avoiding unnecessary journeys, we’re sad to say that we’ll be closing our Bognor Regis and Minehead resorts from Friday, 18th December, for the remainder of 2020”.

It continued, “We know this will be disappointing for you and your family, particularly during this time of year. We’ve worked hard over the past few months to be as flexible as possible following the change in government advice, whilst continuing to give our guests a memorable and fun break and keeping you and our team. As always, we’ll be in touch via email, SMS or letter to discuss your options. We’d like to thank all of you for your support this year and we can’t wait to see you all again in 2021, Your Butlin’s Team”.

