BRITISH AIRWAYS owners IAG, desperate to save money after reporting losses of €4 billion in the first six months of 2020 is to cut a number of long-haul destinations from its 2021 schedules.

Routes affected include Abu Dhabi, Calgary, Charleston, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, Muscat, Osaka, Pittsburgh, Seychelles and Seoul and there are suspensions of summer flights to Bangkok, San Jose and Sydney.

-- Advertisement --



According to the BBC, the group has previously indicated that it doesn’t expect passenger numbers to return to normal until 2023.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BA drop a number of long-haul routes to save money”.