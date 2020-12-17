Axarquia Hospital introduces new Covid-patient visitor card

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Axarquia Hospital introduces new Covid-patient visitor card
CREDIT: Junta de Andalucia

A new Covid visitor card has been introduced at Axarquia Hospital to improve the safety of patients, their families and health professionals.

The appointment/visitor card enables a designated patient family member to visit admitted Covid patients while complying with established safety regulations – social distancing, hand hygiene, use of a mask and restriction of movements in hospital common areas.

-- Advertisement --

The cards will be nominative, so can’t be exchanged with other family members and must be carried at all times so that the user can be identified by hospital staff.

And they will only be issued after an antigen test has been carried out to ensure the safety of both users and health professionals.


While only one person can visit at any time, patients in ICU will be allocated two cards but children only one.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Axarquia Hospital introduces new Covid-patient visitor card”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleTesco Worker Sacked For Self-Isolating
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here