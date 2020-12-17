A new Covid visitor card has been introduced at Axarquia Hospital to improve the safety of patients, their families and health professionals.

The appointment/visitor card enables a designated patient family member to visit admitted Covid patients while complying with established safety regulations – social distancing, hand hygiene, use of a mask and restriction of movements in hospital common areas.

-- Advertisement --



The cards will be nominative, so can’t be exchanged with other family members and must be carried at all times so that the user can be identified by hospital staff.

And they will only be issued after an antigen test has been carried out to ensure the safety of both users and health professionals.

While only one person can visit at any time, patients in ICU will be allocated two cards but children only one.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Axarquia Hospital introduces new Covid-patient visitor card”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.