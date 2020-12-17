A sweet donation from Giving4Giving

GARY of Giving4Giving, made three more donations this month.

The first was for Caroline Tyszka’s A Treat for Christmas initiative, which collects cakes, biscuits, sweets and treats for the Alfaz Food Bank to give to local children.

Caroline with donations struggled this year , so Giving4Giving went to several local supermarkets to top up her stocks.

The second donation was €1,000 for toys for Altea children over Christmas and the third was €1,000 for the Fundacion Salud y Comunidad orphanage.

Giving4Giving has now given €186,000 to local charities and will continue the good work next year.

“We always need donations and offer a house and apartment service, so please call on 603 137 697,” Gary said.

