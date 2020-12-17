A fabulous Funday in Moraira

ON a gloriously sunny Sunday the generosity, compassion and amazing community spirit of Moraira were present in spades.

Tim O’Brien and Lisa le Mehaute were the driving force behind a fabulous Funday fundraiser in aid of the Preventorio Infantil Nuestra Senora del Amparo, a children’s home in Gandia.

-- Advertisement --



Customers and Milk Aid 2020 sponsors were royally entertained by John the Fiddler, Roger Saunders, Ann and Ian, Pete and guitarist Glen Marples who persuaded the entertainers to give freely of their time and talent to support this worthy cause.

The Fiddler was certainly dancing on the roof that day!

Spain ranks low on the list of countries in its care and support of children who are in desperate need of social and economic attention, and it is thanks to the efforts of ordinary people that children like those in Gandia’s Preventorio Infantil can benefit.

Tim and Lisa’s passion for this children’s home was ignited after a visit to the Preventorio last year. Accompanied by some of their customers, they were inspired to encourage their amazing clients to assist through monthly sponsorship and donations.

These same customers became volunteers for the fundraiser, encouraging clients to take part in the Lucky Dip, Toss a Coin and the Luxury Hamper Raffle donated by Tim and Lisa.

Making sure that the hungry were fed, Liz was on mince pies, mulled wine and sausage rolls.

Hayley and Chris made firm friends at the Hotdog Stand while Gerri was on the Luxury Hamper Raffle stall.

All of these incredible people were on hand wherever they were needed on the day and did an amazing job.

The hamper was won by Mags and Colin who came to collect their goodies the next day.

The finale to Milk Aid 2020 resulted in a very tidy sum, of which €510 was used to purchase the much-desired Nintendo Switch with the required three games and extra handsets.

The rest of the monies raised will be handed over to El Preventorio to provide monthly milk for each resident child and to help the kitchen fund.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A fabulous Funday in Moraira.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.