Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez travelled to Paris to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on December 14 and 15.

The pair co-hosted a number of zoom meetings including one with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc who sent the best wishes of the Vietnamese people to the organisation.

It was upon his return to Spain that Prime Minister Sánchez learnt, that he would have to self-isolate until Christmas Eve, as he had attended a meal with President Macron who tested positive for Covid-19.

