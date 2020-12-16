Tidy-up for Calp’s Roman remains

WORK at Calpe’s Baños de la Reina that began in July has now concluded.

Financed by the town hall and carried out by specialist firm Alebus Patrimonio Historico, the Roman remains and the mosaics in the central patio of the main building or Domus, can now be seen more clearly.

“We have marked out various zones with different-coloured gravel,” said Alicia Lujan, the archaeologist in charge of the site.

“This makes it easier to make out the different areas, separating the patio from the passageway and other rooms. And above all the gravel also helps to keep the weeds down.”

